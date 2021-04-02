Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Sell

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 201,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 73.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

