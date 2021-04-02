Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Achieves $540.33 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $540.33 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,851,393,116 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

