Sydney Carey Sells 10,500 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,787. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

