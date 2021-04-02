Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,129,911.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27.

On Monday, January 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $11.28 on Friday, reaching $352.04. 1,735,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.