BitSend Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $145,044.54 and approximately $49.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.78 or 0.00412567 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00025117 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.34 or 0.04868491 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,470,750 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.