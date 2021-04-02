Beldex (BDX) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $79.48 million and $58,791.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

