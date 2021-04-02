Mushroom (MUSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $139,913.00

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Mushroom has a total market cap of $180.61 million and approximately $139,913.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mushroom has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be purchased for about $5.88 or 0.00009863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mushroom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00074181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00282589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00797125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00090016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,314,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,729,455 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mushroom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mushroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mushroom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.