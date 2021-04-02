BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $89,145.58 and approximately $38.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00054774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00673364 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028564 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

