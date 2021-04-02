Enzyme Finance (MLN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00678766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028741 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

