Binance Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.30 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.30 billion and approximately $3.58 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $338.42 or 0.00568585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
