Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. AGCO reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AGCO stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $144.42. 449,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,462. AGCO has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

