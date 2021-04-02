Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $7.47 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $7.47 or 0.00012555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $60.23 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00281016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.64 or 0.00806543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00089499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPIUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.