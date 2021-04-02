BetterBetting Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 774% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00676377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028658 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

