Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELDN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 144,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.