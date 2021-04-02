Glitch (GLCH) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Glitch has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and $770,002.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00280545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.00791280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00088904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010093 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 59,759,301 coins.

