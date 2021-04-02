Stellar (XLM) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $10.27 billion and $1.99 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00073237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00287368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00784807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089285 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,406 coins and its circulating supply is 22,745,681,686 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.