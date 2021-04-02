Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0766

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 87.1% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $653,874.87 and $562.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 774% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00676377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

