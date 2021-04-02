Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells $32,746.12 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $32,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jorg Weiser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,924.00.

Schrödinger stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.53. 948,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,616. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,622,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 137,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

