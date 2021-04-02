ZBG Token Market Cap Reaches $10.00 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $253,450.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00054522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 791.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.75 or 0.00681328 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028674 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

