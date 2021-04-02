Small Love Potion Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $17.44 million and $1.76 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 799.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 322,296,325 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.