Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

CMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 386,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,370. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $817.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chimerix by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

