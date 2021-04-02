Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

EMD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 272,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,694. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

