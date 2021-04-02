NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $99.91 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $99.91 million and $16.48 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 764.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.00689653 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028709 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,800,681 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

