VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 4% against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $3.34 million and $3,173.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,878.86 or 0.09885652 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,401,045 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

