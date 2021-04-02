Cindy Tahl Sells 30,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90.

On Monday, January 11th, Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $1,089,976.02.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.91. 1,610,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,746. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

