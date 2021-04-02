Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,291,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,011,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $1,568,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,138,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $1,474,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. 807,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,848. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

