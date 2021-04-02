Wownero (WOW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,818.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $13,818.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00069394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00291127 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 788.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

