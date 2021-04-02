USDK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $165.23 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.91 million and $165.23 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00069394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00291127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00762433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.