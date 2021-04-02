Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

