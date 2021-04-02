USD Coin (USDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.47 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $10.70 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.87 or 0.03600608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 10,923,040,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,690,538,525 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.

