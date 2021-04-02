Insights Network Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $34,370.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 790.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00684080 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028550 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,448,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

