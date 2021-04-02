Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Drops By 17.8%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 483,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

