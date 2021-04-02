Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells $769,124.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chris Farinacci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96.

NYSE ASAN traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $30.81. 1,190,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

