Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Sells $253,890.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25.

AMED stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.46. 226,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

