Centaur One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Centaur has a market cap of $17.88 million and $1.41 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

