First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

NYSE:FR traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 558,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,431. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 825,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,770,000 after buying an additional 144,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

