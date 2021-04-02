GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Short Interest Update

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 308,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GigCapital2 alerts:

NYSE:GIX remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 412,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,481. GigCapital2 has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.