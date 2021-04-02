Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 9,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:ESGC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 25,249,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

About Eros STX Global

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.