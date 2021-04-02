Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 9,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE:ESGC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 25,249,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02.
