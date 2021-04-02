Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $170.53 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $170.53 million and $108.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00022541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010404 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

