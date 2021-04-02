Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 802,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

IBP stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.33. 167,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 202.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,138.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

