Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 269,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 147,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

