DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

