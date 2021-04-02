Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Declines By 20.0%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,103,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 2,628,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.2 days.

FBASF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 25,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,282. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

