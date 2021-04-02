RAMP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.69 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. RAMP has a market capitalization of $164.61 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00066697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00295198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.10 or 0.00773245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010052 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,061,150 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.