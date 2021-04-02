DPRating (RATING) Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $61,219.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00054112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 819.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.12 or 0.00673682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028247 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

