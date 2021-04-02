Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 3,038,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,030,365. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Camber Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

