ODUWA (OWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,452.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $10,452.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,181.97 or 0.99912141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00098070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

