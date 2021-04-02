Blox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Blox has traded up 27% against the dollar. Blox has a market cap of $31.93 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 927% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00672846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028300 BTC.

About Blox

Blox (CRYPTO:CDT) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

