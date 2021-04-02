Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.6 days.

GNMSF traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.58. 514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $189.25 and a twelve month high of $456.83. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.26.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.