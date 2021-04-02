Short Interest in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Declines By 22.7%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 40,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

